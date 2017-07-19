Williamson County using marketing to educate public

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County Medical Center now has one question: Why do you #StandwithWMC?

“We wanted to start a dialogue,” Stephanie Clark said.

Clark is the director of marketing and business development for Williamson County Medical Center.

The medical center started a marketing campaign on July 7 asking a simple question: “Why do you #StandwithWMC?”

The campaign started after a County Commissioner proposed the idea of creating a task force to sell the hospital and use the profit for school construction. But, state law forbids the use of any funds gained from a sell being used for non-healthcare projects. The commission voted down the proposal overwhelmingly.

However, some commissioners have said they would likely bring up the subject again, as early as this fall.

“If history serves as the future, it will come back again,” Clark said.

The idea of selling the hospital has come up several times.

The hospital is collecting feedback and posting all quotes online. So far, they’ve gotten more than 70 comments, with many more expected. But, the main idea is to help educate the public on what and how much the medical center is ingrained in the community, Clark said.

Clark said an overwhelming amount of feedback is being given through emails and calls.

“I probably have enough material to last two or three years,” she said.

The hospital has created a landing page for all the submitted material.

