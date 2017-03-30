Williamson Democratic Party elects new chair, leadership

By EMILY R. WEST

After running two candidates for statehouse on the 2016 cycle, new life has emerged in the county’s minority party.

Moving forward, members of the Williamson County Democratic Party elected new officers and Executive Committee members at the group’s biennial reorganization meeting in mid-March.

Now serving as the new chair, Franklin’s Holly McCall will keep her hand in politics. With the next two years to work with, McCall said she already has a vision in place for where she would like to see the party go.

“Since the November election we’ve seen an influx in enthusiasm, and people coming into our meetings,” McCall said. “They want action, and they want to get involved. My vision for the party is to create a better structure than we have now –– to give tasks to all of these new people who are interested and something they feel will create change. It might be as simple as calling their congressman or representative. Others might run for office.”

McCall knows she has a challenge to face in a county that holds the supermajority with Republicans elected to the statehouse and Tennessee Congressional District 7. But she noted there’s always been an active Democratic Party in Williamson County since she grew up in Franklin, but like with anything, it’s ebbed and flowed.

“You know in this past election, a third of the people in this county did vote Democrat,” she said. “That’s how I look at it, and we have a third of the people who aren’t happy with their representation. And there are some issues where we will need cross the party aisle. Education and transit aren’t weighted with the partisan rhetoric. We want our kids to have a good education and succeed. We all want to be able to get to work on time.”

Overall, McCall said she would like to see the party grow in the next two years, both in terms of finances and members. She hopes to raise $150,000 by the time her tenure concludes, along with vetting candidates to run for both local and state elections. She also plans to have the party keep in constant contact with those already elected.

“We will not only be making positive changes but holding them accountable for useless or harmful legislation,” McCall said. “We want those in the party to have a meaningful voice.”

About McCall

McCall owns her own public relations company and previously worked as the marketing and communications director for Metro Nashville. While there, she focused on the Music City Center and infrastructure through the Metro Transit Authority.

Previously, she worked as a journalist and covered government and business in Tennessee, Missouri and Ohio.

Politically, she’s worked with the communications teams on the campaigns for Charles Robert Bone during his bid for Nashville mayor and for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She also ran for House District 65 during the 2016 election cycle and became a board member for Emerge Tennessee. The group trains and encourages women to run for office.

McCall grew up in Franklin and now lives in the house her ancestors built in 1890. She graduated from Franklin High School and attended the University of Tennessee, studying political science and journalism.

Elected officers in the party

Other than McCall, officers for the 2017-2019 term are:

– Vice-Chair Stephanie Cooksey. Cooksey has been a member of the WCDP Executive Committee since 2016. She is a member of the Williamson County Democratic Women and was volunteer coordinator for the McCall For State House campaign.

– Secretary Gilda Bailey. Bailey has served as secretary of the WCDP since February 2017 and was reelected.

– Treasurer Matt Foster. Foster has been active with the WCDP since 2016.