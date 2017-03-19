Williamson homeschooler heads to National Spelling Bee

This year’s 2017 Middle Tennessee Regional Spelling Bee, hosted and sponsored by the Tennessee Titans, now has a winner from Williamson County.

The winner was selected after 16 rounds with 61 contestants in the March Spelling Bee. A computerized online test narrowed the search to 70 participants from local bees.

Sydney Aslan is the winner for this year’s competition. She was sponsored by the Williamson County Homeschool Group. She also won the bee in January.

Her winning word was “recursive.” She will represent Middle Tennessee in the Scripps National Spelling Bee to be held outside of Washington, D.C. on May 31.

The Williamson County Homeschool Group can now boast of their achievements. They have produced five of the last 10 regional winners to advance to the National Finals due to this win.