Williamson Inc. blog launched in new year, aims to bring familiarity to business community

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson Inc. has a simple message on its website.

“Have you read our blog lately?” it asks.

The idea for the blog was the brainchild of Charlane Oliver, Williamson Inc.’s director of communications.

“We weren’t really telling our story, the chamber’s story, and the member’s stories,” she said.

So, in January, the blog launched as a way to tell the stories of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce and its members. Since then, it has tackled a number of issues and topics including elections, leadership and, this week, schools.

While the Chamber has latched onto the mantra of Williamson, Inc., the blog has been named “Williamson Inked.”

Last week, Williamson Inked sat down and spoke with Dr. David Snowden, superintendent of the Franklin Special Schools District. Oliver said this week, they will have a story on Dr. Mike Looney, superintendent of Williamson County Schools.

They want to take a different approach to interviewing and talking to people, Oliver said. They want to get to know people’s personalities.

“It’s like who is this man behind the schools?” she said. “What does he eat for breakfast?”

That’s the plan for this blog, Oliver said. It’s writing that is reader-driven.

“That’s the beauty of it,” she said. “We want it to be informal.”

Oliver said, so far, the reaction has been good. It has gotten a lot of engagement on social media. She said people like seeing themselves highlighted and can easily share with friends.

She said it has been a fun and enlightening experience.

“You never know the impact it’s going to have,” she said.

TO SUBMIT

Williamson Inked are always looking for guest bloggers. However, they have specific standards and do not post self-promotional stories. They are looking for writing that is Williamson County business related. If anyone is interested, contact Oliver at charlane@williamsonchamber.com.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.