Williamson, Inc. endorses county’s proposed sales tax increase

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The Williamson, Inc., the county’s Chamber of Commerce is standing behind the County Commission’s proposed sales tax increase, according to a media release on Thursday.

The Williamson County Commission unanimously approved a plan Monday that will increase the sales tax by a half a percent to fund the renovation or expansion of 13 schools and the construction of 12 new schools.

That plan now goes to the voters of Williamson County in a few short months.

“The next five years of economic success depends on a yes vote for this plan in late January/early February,” Williamson, Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen wrote. “This will be a big focus for us over the next few months and your help is greatly appreciated in educating people about the importance of voting ‘yes’ and then driving people to the polls early next year.”

The decision by the commission comes on the heels of each city in the county agreeing to the referendum over the course of this summer and early fall.