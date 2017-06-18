Williamson, Inc. lists exhibitors for Business Expo on Tuesday

Tomorrow more than 75 companies are expected to exhibit at the 2017 Business & Education Expo, presented by Franklin Synergy Bank and hosted by Williamson, Inc.
The expo showcases Williamson County businesses and schools, hosted by Williamson, Inc., takes place Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Factory at Franklin.
Admission is free for Williamson, Inc. members and $5 for the general public.
There will be prizes, food, drinks, samples and swag.
Williamson, Inc. on Friday released a list of all the exhibitors at this years expo:
- Arrington Vineyards
- Ascend Federal Credit Union
- Atmos Energy
- Belmont University Career Services
- Benefits Connection, LLC
- Bethel University
- Big R Media
- Blue Bell Creameries
- Bradley’s Curbside Creamery
- Brand New Me Medical Services
- Buca di Beppo
- Catering & Events by Suzette
- Center Point Professional Services
- Class 101
- Columbia State Community College
- Cool Springs Laser Dentistry
- Cornerstone Catering
- Crown Corporate Housing
- CTC Networks
- Currey Ingram Academy
- Elements Massage
- Father Ryan High School
- First Citizens National Bank
- Franklin American Mortgage Company
- Franklin Marriott Cool Springs
- Franklin Smiles
- Franklin Synergy Bank
- Franklin Tomorrow
- Gallaher & Associates, Inc.
- Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC
- H Clark Distillery
- Health Markets
- Hearing Services of Franklin
- High Hopes for Kids
- Hilton Garden Inn
- Home2 Suites by Hilton
- Homepage Media Group
- Homewood Suites by Hilton
- Hytch
- Jim ‘N Nicks Bar-B-Q
- JLB Works
- King’s Bowl America
- Legacy Chiropractic
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery
- Liberty Business Associates
- Libra Business Solutions
- Life Spring Chiropractic
- Lithographics
- Little Sunshine Playhouse & Preschool
- Livability
- LIVEMINDS: Adventure Escape
- LSI
- Mantra Artisan Ales
- Marian University at Saint Thomas Health
- Metro Nashville Airport
- Middle Tennessee State University – University College
- Midwest Capital Mortgage
- Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation
- Mill Creek Brewing Co.
- Mimi’s Girl Artisan Bakery
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Nucci’s Gelato
- Papa C Pies
- PCS
- PGA Tour Web.com Tour
- Photographic Art by Dorma
- Pig n Pit
- Premier Family Chiropractic & Wellness Foundation
- Retrosno
- Royal Range USA
- Schakolad Chocolate Factory
- SomethingInked
- Southeast Financial Credit Union
- Stites & Harbison PLLC
- Stone Rudolph Henry PLC
- Superior Office Services
- Tennessee Foundation Services
- Tennessee Titans
- The UPS Store Cool Springs
- Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
- TN Media
- Vanderbilt University
- Visit Franklin
- Visual FX
- WAKM 950AM
- Waxing the City
- WC-TV
- Williamson County Parks & Recreation
- Williamson County Schools
- Williamson Herald
- Williamson Medical Center
- Wine & Design
- WSMV Channel 4
- YOUR Williamson