Williamson, Inc. lists exhibitors for Business Expo on Tuesday

Tomorrow more than 75 companies are expected to exhibit at the 2017 Business & Education Expo, presented by Franklin Synergy Bank and hosted by Williamson, Inc.

The expo showcases Williamson County businesses and schools, hosted by Williamson, Inc., takes place Tuesday, June 20, 2017 , from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Factory at Franklin.

Admission is free for Williamson, Inc. members and $5 for the general public.

There will be prizes, food, drinks, samples and swag.

Williamson, Inc. on Friday released a list of all the exhibitors at this years expo: