Williamson, Inc. partners with Nashville-Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerece

By EMILY R. WEST

Williamson, Inc., the county wide Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday morning signed an inter-chamber agreement with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The new partnership aims to yield opportunities for minority business owners across county lines. Both chambers announced the new partnership at the 18th Annual NAHCC membership meeting at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

Williamson, Inc. CEO Matt Largen was unable to attend, but had his statement read by office manager Claudia Herrera

“Williamson, Inc. is excited to be able to partner with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce,” he said. “We believe working regionally and cross-culturally is so important within the business community and are thankful for opportunities to partner.”

Founded in January of 2000, the NAHCC actively promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs. It represents the interests of small business members in the Nashville and surrounding areas. The NAHCC connects entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises, facilitating strategic alliances like the one with Williamson, Inc.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, Latinos accounted for more than half (54%) of total U.S. population growth from 2000 to 2014. Among the regions of the United States, the South remains the largest source of growth, accounting for 43% of U.S. Hispanic population growth from 2007 to 2014.

“This agreement is made for the purpose of increasing certification of minority and women-owned businesses in both of our memberships, to create financial literacy and access to capital programs for our members, and to develop business engagement strategies to increase entrepreneurship,” NAHHC CEO Yuri Cunza said. “We are very delighted and excited about opportunities here.”

To learn more about the NAHCC, visit www.nashvillehispanicchamber. com.