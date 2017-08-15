Williamson, Inc starts ‘See a Need, Meet a Need’; teacher gets van

BY SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The walls of the Battle Ground Academy cafeteria were trimmed with scores of 8 1/2 x 11 sheets of printer paper during Tuesday’s State of the Schools address.

Each of the pages contained a wish from a school in Williamson County which will be included in the new “See a Need, Meet a Need” initiative started by Williamson, Inc., the county’s Chamber of Commerce.

The schools, both public and private, are requesting donations of supplies, money and services for specific needs.

During Tuesday’s event, two substantial needs were met to roll out the program.

First, JT Family Farms presented a $5,000 check to Williamson County Schools to provide Chromebook laptops to Nolensville schools.

Then acting on a tip from by a coworker, Scales Elementary School teacher April Garrett was presented a 2014 Nissan Quest by Wholesale, Inc. Garrett, who started as a special education teacher’s assistant, has been with the district for 16 years.

A single mother of four, one of whom is going off to college this fall, Garrett said she was “amazed, stunned, shocked and anything you can think of,” to receive the vehicle. It is for her personal use.

To see a list of the Williamson, Inc. See a Need, Meet a Need requests, click here. http://www.williamsonchamber.com/see-need-meet-need-2017/.