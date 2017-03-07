Williamson legislators drawing up bill to stop minors from sending nude images

By EMILY WEST

In efforts to curb sexting among teens, Williamson County legislators have written proposed legislation that would make it illegal for minors to send nude images.

The bill –– HB 1140 –– would make it illegal for the creation, receipt, exchange, or possession of a photograph, video, or other material that shows a minor in a state of nudity. Rep. Glen Casada (R-Thompson’s Station) said the bill came at the request of district attorneys from around the state who wanted more jurisdiction over the issue, which they don’t currently possess.

“They say they have no teeth to pursue (a case) when a young person or a minor posts a naked picture of someone else because it’s a minor,” Casada said. “According to the district attorneys across the Tennessee, the young person who receives it will share it to friends, and it just could quickly ruin a young person’s life. The attorney has no teeth to stop the sharing.”

Casada’s bill was supposed to go before the Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Tuesday, but the House Majority Leader said he wanted to get the wording right before presenting it to other lawmakers.

“There needs to be an amendment of who sent it,” Casada said. “If you sent me a photograph and I send it to my friends, I could be prosecuted under the law. It’s focus is young people forwarding and posting naked photos of other people that they don’t have permission to do.”

Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper will testify on the issue at the legislature. She said she’s seen the issue go through the juvenile system in the last few years. Helper said she recently spoke to a mother whose child was receiving unsolicited photos of male genitalia.

“It was an effort by us,” Helper said. “We’ve been talking for years about what we can do in working with our prosecutors who handle these cases. We asked about legislation specific to sexting and it gives the juvenile court another option versus exploitation of a minor or child pornography.”

“We look at this and see that it needs to be charged in juvenile court,” she said. “We don’t have a whole lot of options with how to approach this now.”