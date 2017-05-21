Williamson Medical Center ends the week with first ever “Food Truck Friday”

BY A.J. DUGGER III

The Williamson Medical Center hosted their first “Food Truck Friday” event last Friday.

The idea for “Food Truck Fridays” was developed when Williamson Medical Center personnel noticed that employees were wanting more on campus dining options. Instead of battling the traffic for an off campus meal or eating in the cafeteria, employees can now go outside for some fresh air and unique food truck dishes.

Two locally owned food trucks, Two Thompsons Catering and Florinda’s Cocina, were stationed in Williamson Medical Center’s parking lot on Friday.

Dawg Daze and Et Voila Bistro and Bakery will be on the hospital’s campus on June 2. On June 18, The Brothers Burger and Yayo’s OMG will be offering up their delicious meals.

The food trucks will be available every other Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the hospital parking lot. The event is free and open to the public with food trucks charging normal rates for lunch.

Williamson Medical Center is located at 4321 Carothers Parkway near Highway 96.