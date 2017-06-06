Williamson Medical Center financially successful, commissioner still hopes to sell

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A Williamson County Commissioner has floated the idea of selling Williamson Medical Center, but for at least five years, the medical center has constantly been in the black, state records show.

Hospital officials contacted Tuesday said they did not want to speak on the proposal.

“We do not have a comment at this time,” said Stephanie Clark, director of marketing and business development for the medical center.

A review of state audits from 2012 to 2016 show a hospital that is increasing its expenses, but also increasing its revenue each year.

County Commissioner Gregg Lawrence presented a resolution to the county’s budget committee Monday. He asked that a task force be created to study the potential of changing a state law in favor of funding schools and other needs. He proposed that if the hospital were to be sold, the money made off of that sale, if any, could be used for other purposes such as school funding.

The state law as it stands says that if the medical center is sold the money would have to be used for healthcare purposes.

Lawrence said the hospital is in a “volatile market” and that it could be “in the red in a couple of years.”

Williamson Medical Center is officially called Williamson County Hospital District. A Board of Trustees made up entirely of county commissioners oversees the center.

However, a review of the latest state audit in 2016 shows the medical center generated more than $5 million in revenue over its expenses. Its expenses were $185 million, while its revenues were $190.2 million, the audit shows.

Other years show similar trends. A review of hospital profit from 2012 shows:

2016: $5 million in profit

2015: $13.1 million in profit

2014: $3.1 million in profit

2013: $5.3 million in profit

2012: $5.9 million in profit

A review of the 2016 audit showed no major deficiencies for the medical center.

Talk of creating a task force to examine sale of the hospital is not new. In 2014, Commissioner Todd Kaestner made the same request, but the budget committee shot down the idea in a 3-2 vote.

Lawrence’s resolution died Monday for lack of votes. But, he said he would still take it to the full County Commission for a vote next Monday during its regularly scheduled meeting.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.