Williamson Medical Center hosts Blood Assurance drive

Williamson Medical Center will once again team up with Blood Assurance to hold a blood drive on the medical center’s campus this Friday.

This will be the second time WMC has partnered with the Tennessee-based blood center that serves 51 counties throughout the Mid-South. All blood donated through them remains local and helps people in our community.

The public may drop by any time during the drive to donate, but Blood Assurance strongly encourages donors to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Blood Assurance says all donors will receive a complimentary t-shirt, and also be entered into a drawing to win a YETI cooler and two stadium chairs; just in time for football season.

Prospective donors are asked to eat a good meal beforehand, drink additional water, and avoid energy drinks.

Williamson Medical Center and Blood Assurance are scheduled to next partner up for a blood drive on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

WHEN:

Friday, September 15

7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Williamson Medical Center

4321 Carothers Parkway

Franklin, TN 37607

Meeting Rooms A, B, C

(Enter through main entrance of hospital. Meeting rooms are to the immediate right)

WALK INS ARE WECLOME, BUT APPOINTMENTS ENCOURAGED:

Visit https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/101338 to reserve a time.