Williamson Medical Center posts top student art on new web page

WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

For more than 30 years, Williamson Medical Center has been proud to support student artists in Williamson County through various programs that get their art displayed and their talents rewarded.

One such program is the annual Student Art Competition, open to all public and private high school students in the county. From all the entries, 12 finalists are chosen.

This year, for the first time, the art of the finalists will also be posted on a special page within the hospital’s website, at williamsonmedicalcenter.org/art.

Finalists can now easily share their work with family and friends the world over, through social media and other channels. Not only this, but they will also be able to add this to a portfolio of published work.

As with previous years, Williamson Medical Center gets each piece of artwork professionally framed, at no cost to the students, and hangs the pieces along hospital walls for the public to see. The artworks can be found within the Williamson Tower building, near the lobby elevators. They will remain on display through August 2018.

Through a partnership with the REALTOR® Good Works Foundation of the Williamson County Association of Realtors (WCAR), the 12 finalists are given cash prizes for their personal use. The art departments of the finalists’ schools receive a matching cash prize. These awards are handed out at WCAR’s annual Bling & Bowties gala, last held in April at Brentwood’s Ravenswood Mansion.

Franklin High School’s Gabriella S. Dorough was awarded first place in this year’s competition. Dorough, and Franklin High’s art department, each received $1,000. Emily Turner, of Summit High School, received the $500 second place award, while Lilly Kate Hollis, of Brentwood High School, was awarded $250 for third place. The remaining finalists received $100 each.

Here are the finalists of the 2017 Student Art Competition: