Williamson Medical Center receives “A” rating for patient safety protocols, results

Williamson Medical Center was one of 823 hospitals to receive an “A” for its commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.

The “A” rating was awarded by The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health care system.

Maury Regional Medical Center also received an A. Vanderbilt University Medical Center and TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center each received “B” ratings.

“Hospitals that earn top marks nationally in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, have achieved the highest safety standards in the country,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “That takes commitment from every member of the hospital staff, who all deserve thanks and congratulations when their hospitals achieve an ‘A’ Safety Grade.”

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see Williamson Medical Center's full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org