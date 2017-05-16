Williamson Medical Center to host food trucks on Friday

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Williamson Medical Center will host food trucks every other Friday starting this Friday, May 19, for lunch and a chance to bring the community to the campus on Carothers Parkway.

“We’re inviting all of the businesses around us. It’s not just for our employees. It is for anyone in the community that wants to come over,” said Stephanie Clark, director of marketing and business development for Williamson Medical Center.

The event is free to the public, though the food trucks charge their normal rates for lunch. The trucks will be at the hospital from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. rain or shine.

The idea for the food trucks grew out of not just having an event for the Williamson Medical Center employees but also the community.

“A lot of our employees do not have the ability to leave our campus for lunch. We have a great, full-service cafeteria that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Clark said. “But sometimes our employees want more variety but don’t always have the chance to leave campus.”

“Everything we do is centered around community outreach and community engagement. We thought that bringing food trucks would be a great way to indulge those audiences.”

Having the food trucks present during the height of lunch time traffic offers a more relaxed way for people to get their food.

“We know in Williamson County that there is a great lunch rush and traffic is congested during peak hours,” Clark said.

The two trucks scheduled for Friday will be Two Thompsons Catering and Florinda’s Cocina. Both are locally owned and operated.

“We’re hoping to grow not only the number of people who come over but also the number of food trucks that come over,” Clark said. “That is our goal.”

Dawg Daze and Et Voila Bistro and Bakery will be on the hospital campus on June 2, and on June 18 the food trucks will be The Brothers Burger and Yayo’s OMG.

The food trucks will be parked in Williamson Medical Center’s parking lot. The medical center is located at 4321 Carothers Parkway near Highway 96.