Williamson Medical chief pushes back against selling hospital

From left to right: Julie Miller, Williamson County Medical Center COO; Don Webb, Williamson County Medical Center CEO; and Craig Beckhart, president and CEO of the Tennessee Hospital Association.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Williamson County Medical Center staff spoke in public for the first time Friday morning about a county proposal to sell the hospital to help pay for schools.

Don Webb, chief executive officer of Williamson Medical Center, said he thought that, as a taxpayer, selling the hospital is a bad deal.

“It isn’t a solution,” he said. “It’s a one time, it’s gone.”

Webb made his comments as hospital officials were on hand at the Williamson Inc. Public Affairs Roundtable Friday morning to field questions about local healthcare issues. The event is held monthly at the Williamson County Administrative Complex.

Besides Webb, Julie Miller, the hospital’s chief operating officer, and Craig Becker, president and chief executive officer of the Tennessee Hospital Association, were also present.

The county hospital went under the microscope about a month ago when a commissioner proposed selling the hospital to help fund a $500 million backlog in county school construction.

A resolution to authorize setting up a task force to investigate selling the hospital ended up failing in a vote in front of the full County Commission.

But, some commissioners have vowed to bring up the proposal once again.

“I hope it can get put to bed soon because it really does hurt the morale of staff,” Becker said.

Moderator Dave Crouch agreed.

“The hospital is making money, and that money wouldn’t stay in the county if it were a for profit,” Crouch said.

Webb told the panel he thought the hospital is a jewel for the community that would be hindered and not be able to do as much if it were a for-profit hospital. He said the hospital has always been an easy target.

“This is not the first time ‘sell the hospital’ has come up to solve problems,” he said.

Commissioners said a month ago they planned on taking steps once again this fall to start looking at ways to sell the hospital even though under state law the money for any sell of the hospital would have to go toward healthcare and not education.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.