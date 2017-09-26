Williamson Medical Group adds gastroenterologist

Williamson Medical Group is excited to announce that effective immediately, Elizabeth Lindsey, M.D., who is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology; will join WMG as a full-time provider, bringing her years of experience and expertise to the residents of Williamson and surrounding counties.

Lindsey completed medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina and her medical internship and residency at Baylor College of Medicine. She completed a fellowship in gastroenterology, including advanced training in endoscopic ultrasound, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she subsequently stayed on staff as an assistant professor for 10 years.

Lindsey comes from a family full of physicians and said although she didn’t immediately pursue medicine immediately after high school, she ultimately knew that was what she wanted to do.

“I scared my parents into thinking I was going to pursue marine biology there for a while,” she said. “But after volunteering in several hospices around the country and in England as well as in several nursing homes, I knew I wanted to work with people. I did some research at New England Medical Center in Boston where I had great mentors – that’s where my love of medicine really took off.”

She said her favorite part of practicing medicine is getting to know her patients.

“Most people can tell you something about their GI tract that is frustrating to them which oftentimes as a result affects their quality of life. Listening to my patients and then giving them advice about slight changes in their medicine, diet or other lifestyle modifications can make huge improvements in symptoms which is rewarding to my patients and to me.”

Tim Burton, WMC’s associate administrator for operations, who oversees Williamson Medical Group, said he couldn’t be more excited to add gastroenterology and more importantly, Dr. Lindsey, to the roster of WMG physicians.

“Not only will Dr. Lindsey bring a very important specialty to the offering at Williamson Medical Group, but she brings such a wonderful level of professionalism and enthusiasm for what she does,” Burton said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her become part of our medical family and we know the patients are going to love her.”

Lindsey said joining Williamson Medical Group was an easy decision.

“I was attracted to the reputation,” she said. “Williamson Medical Center has always been a fabulous community hospital. I worked at Vanderbilt for 10 years and I always felt like patients were always so well-cared-for by Williamson County physicians. It’s an absolute honor to be asked to join this group.”

Lindsey is currently accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling 615-791-2330.

View Dr. Lindsey’s online profile: https://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/physician/elizabeth-lindsey/