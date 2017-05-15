Williamson Medical joins partnership with Books from Birth

Above, Williamson Medical Center volunteers Osalene Shelton and Janet Getz prepare The Little Engine that Could books to be given out to newborn babies and their families. // WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

The Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation (GBBF) and the Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee celebrate the launch of a new birthing hospital partnership with Williamson Medical Center in Franklin to begin enrolling newborn babies into Tennessee’s Imagination Library program.

“When Imagination Library approached me about Williamson Medical Center being a partner, I knew immediately that we wanted to participate,” Williamson Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer Julie Miller said. “Knowing that we are a resource for providing a program that helps families connect while children develop essential life skills through books is exciting.”

Through this partnership, each family of a newborn child will be given the opportunity to enroll in Tennessee’s Imagination Library and will then begin receiving one book per month mailed to the child’s home, at no cost to the family. Each child enrolled in the program prior to hospital discharge will receive the first Imagination Library book, The Little Engine That Could, as a tangible example of the wonderful books that will arrive each month until the child reaches age five. This gift was made possible by a generous grant from The Williamson Medical Center Foundation.

“We are really thankful for our donors who put us in a position to be able to fund a project like this,” said Steve Smith, director of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation. “It means so much to our community and surrounding communities in terms of benefiting families and children”

Tennessee’s Imagination Library program is made available to all Tennessee children, from birth to age five, through a unique, three-way partnership between GBBF, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and a local affiliate program in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties. To emphasize the benefits of reading with children beginning at birth, GBBF launched the birthing hospital initiative in 2014, partnering with hospitals across the state to introduce Tennessee’s Imagination Library program to families of newborns.

“This program is a great example of one of the many ways Williamson Medical Center is caring for our community,” said Williamson Medical Center CEO, Don Webb. “We are so honored to be able to partner with these great organizations to give every child born here their first book, with many more to follow through the years thanks to the Governor’s Books from Birth program.”

Dr. Mike Looney, superintendent of Williamson County Schools, said from an education perspective, there is nothing more important than literacy.

“All of the research says the earlier a child learns to read, the greater the possibility of success in school and beyond,” he said. “So, I am a fierce advocate of this type of work that puts literature into the hands of children and their families. We are so glad to be a part of this.”

Founded in 2005, the Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee serves as the local affiliate Imagination Library program for Davidson, Williamson, and Sumner Counties, and has delivered more than 4.3 million books to children across Middle Tennessee. Currently, 68.6% of all children under age five living in Williamson County are enrolled in the program and receive books each month. Each month, the Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee delivers more than 39,960 books to children in the community, including over 8,400 in Williamson County alone.

The mission of Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation is to sustain and strengthen Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program in all 95 Tennessee counties, ensuring that new, age-appropriate books are mailed to Tennessee’s preschool children, at no cost to the family and regardless of income. To learn more or to register a child, visit www.GovernorsFoundation.org or www.facebook.com/TNImaginationLibrary, or call toll-free at (877) 99-BOOKS.