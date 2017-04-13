Williamson officials to reveal neighborhoods for ‘Plan B’ for rezoning

By EMILY R. WEST

As revealed at the Brentwood parent meeting on Monday night, around 800 additional students could become affected by Williamson County Schools rezoning.

The current plan would affect nearly 2,900 students, which equates to 8 percent of the district student population.

“Where it makes sense to move people where it causes the least amount of impact, we will,” Superintendent Mike Looney said. “All zoning plans are predicated on how we can get kids to and from school.”

In the next five years, at least 10,000 new students will flood into the district. During that time, Williamson County Schools will have to ask for $500 million in funding for school construction alone. The school board also approved a policy to allow up to a maximum of 2,200 students at its high schools. The upgrades in the proposed plan would allow for more students at Brentwood High School. It will also prolong the construction of a northwest high school. Right now, the school is at 108 percent capacity with this year’s enrollment figures.

Between both the middle and high school, the renovations will allow for 600 more students, 400 of whom will attend the high school. Ultimately, the county will make the decision if they can afford to pay for it in May.

Plan B would only become an extension of Plan A. Plan A accounts for three new schools opening in the district, both in Brentwood and Thompson’s Station.

If the County Commission were to say no in May, the district will have to consider what Superintendent Mike Looney has described as the mushroom plan. Students would have to move from Brentwood’s high school and middle school in both directions –– east and west. That would mean a transition to Nolensville, Fairview and Franklin clusters.

Those exact neighborhoods will be released tonight at 6 p.m. at the Williamson County Schools Professional Development Center at the school board work session.