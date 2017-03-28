Williamson school board amends overall budget to $343 million

By EMILY R. WEST

Williamson County school officials have amended the district’s $343 million budget to reflect funds saved by the effort to curate its own science materials and new salary changes.

District 8’s Candice Emerson asked for a new implementation of salary changes at the meeting Monday night. The board voted 11-0 on the motion, which equates to a $594,000 increase in the general purpose fund. This will adjust the pay for classified employees. According Superintendent Mike Looney, this will make the district more competitive and help fill positions.

In total, the board will now submit a general purpose budget of $343.6 million to the Williamson County Commission.

“We’ve done our best to give you our budget based on the district’s needs,” Looney said.

Other budgets

The school system also submits budgets for the Central Cafeteria Fund and the Extended School Program fund. Both are self-sustaining funds. Earlier this year, the district was short-handed on both cafeteria and extended care workers.

Emerson proposed raising the Central Cafeteria Budget by $24,272 to help cover the classified pay adjustment for salaries over a three-year period. That will now make the cafeteria budget $12.4 million.

Likewise, Emerson amended the Extended School Program fund by $56,007 to bring that fund to $6.5 million over three years.

“It will help us become more market competitive,” Looney said.

Both amendments passed 11-0.

The general fund will go through three more stages before its approval is final. The Education Committee, Budget Committee and the full body of the County Commission will all have to vote on and approve the budget before it is passed.

A new budget goes into affect July 1.

Emily West covers the City of Franklin, education and the state legislature for the Franklin Home Page. Contact her at emily@franklinhomepage.com. Follow her on Twitter via @emwest22.