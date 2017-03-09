Williamson superintendent ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Brentwood elementary funding

It’s been a long and arduous week for Superintendent Mike Looney, after the Williamson County Budget committee deferred its decision on funding a new elementary school in Brentwood.

Standing in the Ravenwood High School auditorium on Thursday night, Looney spelled out what it could mean if the district loses out on the needed approval from the Williamson County Commission on Monday night. The 24-member commission will vote on the funding resolution would that allow for construction of a new school off of Split Log Road, a parcel of land the district bought for $8.6 million. Only 13 have to vote “yes” for the funding resolution’s passage.

While the Budget Committee expressed frustrations, Mayor Rogers Anderson did provide Looney some assurances on Thursday morning. Anderson said he pledged his support to make it possible for the district to get its construction funding.

“He understands the needs and urgency behind the timeline,” Looney said. “I am cautiously optimistic this will have a good outcome for the community.”

Without the school construction funding, the district will have redo its entire rezoning plans.

It leaves the Brentwood area in a bind because it would not only mean scrapping rezoning plans for the entire county, it would also mean having to find room to place students. Elementary schools in Brentwood already sit at over 100 percent capacity.

“If this doesn’t get approved, it’s not the end of the world but it means drastic things for the next 24 months,” Looney said.

What happens if the County Commission doesn’t fund the construction?

Without the funding, it could mean temporary rezoning or opening the school in the middle of the year. As he explained, rezoning will have to branch out to the left and right of Brentwood.

“Think about the shape of a mushroom, and the Brentwood cluster in the shape of the stem,” he said. “If we don’t have capacity, what we do is to zone left on the west and zone right on the east.”

That means potentially pushing some students to Fairview from Grassland to fit overflowing students from west Brentwood. On the flip side, it will mean pushing students from east Brentwood into the Nolensville cluster.

Looney said a rezoning like that would become complicated, but necessary since he has to find a place for students.

“It would be awful,” he said. “I don’t know how to describe it otherwise. It would be major upheaval for families.”

OK, so the County Commission does decide to fund the new Brentwood school. What happens next?

If the county does approve funding, everything goes back to its original timetable and schedule.

The Williamson County School Board will review the first draft of the district wide rezoning, which hasn’t happened since 2011. Only spot rezonings have happened in the last six years.

The turn around to build the new school will mean a tight schedule with a finite deadline. Only three weeks of wiggle room are built into the schedule to account for weather or any mishaps along the way.

Looney said the school will have to open in August 2018 or the contractor will face a financial penalty for not holding up its end of any contractual agreement set forth for the construction.