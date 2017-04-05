Williamson under tornado watch, schools watching weather closely

By EMILY R. WEST

The Nashville Weather Service has placed Williamson County among others in Middle Tennessee under a tornado watch for the next few hours.

Storm cells forming along the Tennessee River are pushing eastward, with their arrival anticipated into Williamson County anytime between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. By definition, tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for producing one.

“All modes of severe weather –– straight line winds, damaging hail,” NWS meteorologist Matt Reagan said. “And you can’t rule out the possibility of a couple tornados.”

In anticipation of this, Williamson County Schools is watching the weather closely in regard to school dismal.

While the tornado watch for most of Middle Tennessee is issued until 9 p.m., officials from the NWS said Williamson County will well be out of the storm system line by that hour.

