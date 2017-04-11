Williamson’s latest trend report shows job growth highest in the mid-state

It’s no surprise that Williamson County has remained the top economic driver in the state. But how did it reach that top spot?

According to Williamson, Inc.’s fourth annual trends report job growth, commuters and new out-of-state residents account for much of the growth in Williamson County.

Here are 3 takeaways:

Williamson’s had more job growth than Davidson

While Davidson and Williamson are usually tethered in success, Williamson has carved out its own identity, especially when it comes to growth.

During the last five years, Williamson’s job growth increased nearly to 30 percent, leading the region. As of now, Williamson is home to more than 30 percent of the Inc. 5000 companies located in the state, representing both small start-ups and well established enterprise companies.

In addition to the growth in Williamson, the Nashville region as a whole has grown over the last five years.

“Williamson County is a big anchor of the Middle Tennessee economy,” Williamson, Inc. CEO Matt Largen said. “We are a diverse community and diverse region. We don’t rely on one sector.”

Commuting patterns are only getting heavier

It’s not just the counties that touch Williamson that have workers commuting in anymore.

At least 51 percent of those working in Williamson County don’t live here, meaning they have to drive in from somewhere.

The largest percent of those commuting into the county come from Maury, at 23 percent. That figure is followed by Rutherford at nearly 7 percent. Commuters on average spend 27 minutes getting to work. Largen said he was surprised to figure out that companies offered flex scheduling and working from home. But Largen –– who helped spur Mobility Week –– knows changing behaviors can only help traffic patterns so much.

“In the survey, we found again at a two-to-one ratio that we would support raising taxes to pay for transportation or mass transit,” he said. “It’s a critically important issue.”

Demographics are changing

Williamson’s hometown base is rapidly changing, meaning the majority of those who live here now didn’t necessarily grow up just south of Nashville.

Now at least more than half of the county’s population was born in a different state.

“And at least 7 percent weren’t even in born in this country,” Largen said.

Demographics will also continue to change, largely because the county will continue to recruit corporations to move here.

From 2010 to 2014, Williamson County saw the greatest number of residents moving into the county from large metropolitan regions across the U.S. They came from places like Los Angeles, California; Montgomery, Alabama.; Fort Meyers, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Lewisburg, West Virgina.

Emily West covers Franklin, education, and the state legislature for the Franklin Home Page. Contact her at emily@franklinhomepage.com. Follow her on Twitter via @emwest22.