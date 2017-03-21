WillPower 5K race returns to Downtown Franklin Apr. 8

This April marks the 5th annual WillPower 5K, a footrace launched by Franklin teenager Will NeSmith in early 2013 as he recovered from a life-changing stroke.

The race was created to celebrate his survival and to raise awareness for both pediatric stroke and Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) — the genetic disease that led to Will’s brain bleed. To this day, Will remains active as the founder and race director.

Since that inaugural race, thousands have completed Will’s 5K.

The race has attracted more than 1,000 registered runners each year, as well as a lot of good headlines. Forbes Travel Guide listed ‘the WillPower’ as one of Three Great Races for New Runners in America.

“We initially thought the race would be one-time event, but when 1,000 people showed up for the first race, we knew it was bigger than just us,” Will NeSmith said in a press release.

This year’s WillPower 5K is April 8, in downtown Franklin. To support Will and help raise awareness, register at www.WillPower5K.com.