Wilson Bank & Trust taps Regions Bank officer for Williamson expansion

Wilson Bank & Trust on Monday announced the appointment of former Regions senior vice president and local resident Philip McCutchan as its president of operations in Williamson County.

McCutchan’s appointment marks Wilson Bank & Trust’s official expansion into the state’s fastest growing county, where the community bank has already built a loyal customer base. McCutchan will spend his first months as president assessing the Williamson County market and determining the needs of customers in order to inform the best location for a bank branch in the coming year.

“We have found that the most effective way to enter a market is to first get to know our customers and their needs well before breaking ground on a branch,” said Wilson Bank & Trust CEO Randall Clemons. “Philip is the ideal choice as president to lead this expansion. A longtime resident of Franklin, he knows the community very well and has a proven record of building strong customer relationships while generating new revenue and growth.”

McCutchan most recently served as senior vice president, Commercial Real Estate Market Manager, for Regions Bank in Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Ohio. He started his career at First Tennessee Bank in 1999 before moving to Regions in 2007.

McCutchan holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and received his BS in Business Administration from Lee University in Cleveland, TN. He resides in Williamson County with his wife, Brandi, and their three young daughters who attend Franklin schools. McCutchan is an active member of the local community serving on boards for Habitat for Humanity in Nashville and the Housing Fund.

“I’ve called Williamson County home for a decade and would not want to live anywhere else,” said McCutchan. “To be part of the county’s growth as the president of one of the area’s most highly regarded banks is extremely exciting.”

“The emphasis that Wilson Bank & Trust places on being a partner to its customers and the community is refreshing in this age of financial consolidation and automation,” McCutchan continued. “Williamson County residents are special in that we care deeply about our neighbors and the county where we live, and want our local businesses to feel the same way. I can think of no better bank for our county than Wilson Bank & Trust.”

