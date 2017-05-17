Windstone Ph II home offers space for creativity and entertainment

At 10,000 square feet, with 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, media room, a recording studio, elevator, and resort-esque backyard, 857 Windstone Boulevard was built for those who appreciate entertainment and luxury.

The artistry of this home begins not with the recording studio or media room, but with the foyer. Walking in, guests are greeted by high ceilings, specialty lighting, and a winding staircase.

To the left is the front lounge room, perfect for piano playing or drinks before dinner. It has beamed ceilings, custom crown molding, built-in bookcases, and hardwood floors.

Across the foyer sits the impressive 17×14 dining room. A custom chandelier, arched doorways, and expansive window treatments decorate the room.

Off the dining room is a small bar area and hallway that leads into the living room. In the living room, the themes of beamed ceilings and hardwood floors continue. It also has a brick and marble fireplace, unique art niche, and access to the wonderful back porch.

The fluid openness of this home continues with a view from the living room straight into the kitchen. It is almost not to be believed because of the size and all of its bells and whistles. It has a grand center island, barn sink, and vegetable sink. You name the appliance and it has it including a True wine refrigerator, a beverage refrigerator and a wine closet with a custom made iron gate.

One of the most interesting features about the home is that the media room is right off the kitchen on the main level. A previous owner of this home was an entertainer who made sure the acoustics are fantastic.

Right off the side of the kitchen is the resort-like back yard complete with an outdoor kitchen, its own bath and a beautiful pool with a waterfall.

The master suite has ambient ceiling lighting, a fireplace, master bath, and access to the gorgeous backyard. The master bath has his and her sinks with large mirrors, stone flooring, Jacuzzi tub, and walk-in shower.

The terrace level has a recording studio, a second master suite and a media/game room with all kinds of games including pool, darts and PAC-MAN.

This home is offered at $2,237,000 and is being shown by appointment only. For more information or to book an appointment, contact Dick and Judy Williams with Crye-Leike Realty. Reach them at 615-426-0020.