Winning Predators coach dines at Brentwood High

Above, students and others pose with Nashville Predators Coach Peter Laviolette, who is visible above the right edge of the flag. // SUBMITTED

Parents and students dined Wednesday night with Nashville Predators Coach Peter Laviolette.

Organizers — the Brentwood High School Baseball and Softball programs — declared “A Night with Predators Coach Peter Laviolette,” which included a silent auction filled with Predators gear and other donated items — a success.

Laviolette, who is a BHS parent, took Nashville’s National Hockey League team to the Stanley Cup finals this past season.

The Boston-area native started his career playing in the hockey minor leagues before moving to the New York Rangers. He coached the New York Islanders, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers before taking on the Predators as head coach in 2014.

The Predators are the third team he has coached to the Stanley Cup finals, having won the cup with the Hurricanes in 2006 and making it to the finals with the Flyers in 2010.