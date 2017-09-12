With latest pledge to Harpeth Conservancy, Nissan reaches $500,000 milestone

HARPETH CONSERVANCY

Nissan this past weekend announced a new $50,000 grant to support the work of Harpeth Conservancy to protect rivers and clean water in Tennessee.

With this grant, Nissan North America’s contributions to Harpeth Conservancy, formerly the Harpeth River Watershed Association, have surpassed $500,000 over the past 10 years.

“The work of Harpeth Conservancy aligns with Nissan’s commitment to the environment and to enriching the communities where we live and work,” said Rebecca Vest, Nissan Vice President of Corporate Development and Social Responsibility. “Public health and quality of life are linked to the protection of our rivers and streams.”

Vest commended Harpeth Conservancy’s evolution into an organization with statewide and regional influence on water quality issues. “We are proud that our support has allowed them to apply lessons learned on the Harpeth River to rivers across Tennessee and beyond,” she said.

The grant was announced during River Swing 2017, an annual dinner, dance and auction which drew more than 600 guests and raised close to $175,000 for the organization. Nissan was the presenting sponsor of the event.

“Nissan’s longstanding support has been vital to ability to apply a scientific approach to pollution reduction, stream monitoring and restoration. The grants also enhance our effectiveness as a collaborative partner with landowners, businesses, government agencies and other conservation organizations,” said Dorie Bolze, president of Harpeth Conservancy.

Bolze notes that Nissan’s support extends beyond grants. “Nissan’s Green Team has been a group we can always count on to get their feet wet to help the Harpeth and other rivers. Nissan employees demonstrate great teamwork, pride and community spirit as they clean up litter, plant vegetation along stream banks and participate in other river restoration programs. They are true river champions,” she added.