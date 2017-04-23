With love, from Lola | Jealousy raises its head on many levels

Jealousy.

Sometimes it’s overwhelmingly obvious. The person who is jealous will usually display some form of mockery, pretend to be better than the person they’re jealous of and even go so low as to say mean things about them. There’s backstabbing, crap talking and repressed emotions – including rejection.

If you think this is just how girls get when they’re jealous, you’re dead wrong.

Since this started, Alex has shown numerous signs of jealousy. If you’ve kept up with this column you already know that, but for those who haven’t, when Nashville’s Hottest Man, Brad, started to pursue me Alex got weirdly jealous. He acted like he didn’t know who Brad was when they’ve met three times in person, he dug around for information about us from mutual friends and he generally spoke about him with a casual disdain.

While Alex and I are just friends, people seem to think we’re not. Multiple people have asked either myself or my best friend Daniella if Alex and I are a thing. One person even said we looked really hot together when they saw us out at a party. Ugh. Rolling my eyes. Anyways, in that group of people who think Alex and I are a thing is Brad. At least that’s my hunch.

Brad and I have been spending a little more time together. While we dipped off for a week or so, we came back around after that horrible night I had at Fashion Week, and he has been trying pretty hard to impress me. For instance, when I accidentally fell asleep on our plans one night, instead of being miffed, the next night he cooked me a really nice meal, gave me wine, ran us a very romantic bath in his clawfoot tub and told me I was beautiful. NO BIG DEAL. Daniella thinks I should hold onto him – she says Alex can’t give me any of that, and it’s true.

But while we were having dinner that night, Brad brought up seeing Alex at the gym. Only he “couldn’t remember” his name, despite having met him THREE TIMES IN PERSON.

“I think I see your friend in the band all the time at the gym,” he said. “What’s his name? The blonde one that you always take pictures of?”

“Oh, Alex,” I said. “Yeah he goes with Corey to the gym all the time.”

I’m not going to say my stomach dropped because it didn’t, but I wanted to be tactful. The last thing I want Brad to know about are my complicated feelings for Alex.

“Yeah I always wonder, is that that guy or is it not?” Brad said. OK Brad. You’ve met him like three times and I know you stalk me on social media. You know exactly who Alex is.

“You should say hi to them sometime,” I said. “They’re good guys.”

You’d think that would be the end of the conversation, right? Nope. Brad had to one-up.

“Those guys have a really great vibe, but I hear their production and I just cringe a little and wish I could get them in my studio,” he said. (Brad, in addition to being a photographer, is into music. Of course.)

What was I supposed to say to that? I just paused awkwardly and said, “Well, I love their music, they have a long way to go but I think they sound great.”

It may seem like I crush on this guy or that, but I’m loyal to my friends. And those guys are my friends, crush on Alex or not. And I really do think they sound great! His comment annoyed me, but it also flattered me in a really weird way because it showed that he’s jealous. Which I didn’t expect from him … at all.

We’ll see how things move forward with Brad. I’m going to give it a shot. The crush on Alex – whatever. I know I have said before that I’m done, I’m moving on, I’m over it, but time and time again I come back to this subject. It is what it is. And it also isn’t what it isn’t.

With Love, Lola