With more rain coming, officials say monitor water levels: These links can help

A flash flood warning remains in effect overnight for Middle Tennessee.

In Williamson County, city officials and law enforcement in Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill this morning have been warning of high water in several areas, urging motorists not to drive through flowing water in roadways.

In Spring Hill, police warned of high water this morning over Old Kedron Road, McLemore Road and Miles Johnson Parkway. In Nolensville, high water from Mill Creek was reported at about the same time over Nolensville Road at Sunset Road.

Franklin Police tweeted high water photos of the Harpeth River, and said the situation was being monitored.

The U.S. Geological Survey operates a system of gauges on waterways that provides regularly updated information on height and flow.

Go HERE for information on the Harpeth River at Franklin.

Go HERE for information on Mill Creek at Nolensville.

The National Weather Service was forecasting more showers for this area this evening.