With new charter, bank hopes to expand focus on Williamson County

In a bid to expand Tennessee Bank & Trust’s focus in Williamson County, Jeff Young has been appointed as the bank’s new Williamson County Area Executive.

The addition of a new role and greater focus in Williamson County follows the bank’s recent transition to an independent, local, Middle Tennessee bank.

The bank opened its flagship branch in Franklin in 2004, and has since established a significant presence in both Williamson and Davidson counties.

“Promoting Jeff to this role strengthens the bank’s leadership and is part of an ongoing strategy to expand our reach in Williamson County,” stated Dan B. Andrews, Jr., president and CEO of the newly chartered bank, in a press release announcing the appointment. “Jeff’s expertise in building strong relationships and creating a unique customer experience will be instrumental in helping to generate new revenue and growth.”

Young, a 15-year veteran of the banking community, joined Tennessee Bank & Trust in 2008. As Vice President of Commercial Banking, he was instrumental in the growth of the bank. In his new position, Young will oversee operations of the bank’s Franklin office and focus on coordinating the bank’s growth strategy across Williamson County.

Young already lives here, and plans to move his entire family to the county later this year.

“Over the past several years, we have experienced steady growth in Williamson County and believe that our newly independent status will better equip us to serve the needs of this growing market,” Young said. “I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead our efforts in this area and look forward to cultivating new relationships across the community.”

Tennessee Bank & Trust is a privately owned, full-service community bank that offers clients a range of custom products and services for both individuals and businesses. The bank has branch locations in Green Hills and Franklin, Tennessee and is one of seven banks in the Lawrence Group, wholly owned by Gaylon M. Lawrence, Jr. and the Lawrence family.

Previously a subsidiary of Farmers Bank & Trust, based out of Blytheville, Arkansas, the bank filed a de novo charter in late 2016 which was approved earlier this year. Please visit www.tennesseebankandtrust.com for additional information about Tennessee Bank & Trust.