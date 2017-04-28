With new gas tax on the books, TDOT will announce 3-year plan

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Mack Hatcher Parkway in Franklin is a prime candidate to receive state funding to be completed, TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said Friday.

But projects in Spring Hill like widening U.S. Highway 31 and an interchange off Interstate 65 could still be in limbo.

“There’s still a lot of work to do,” he said about the Spring Hill projects. “We still haven’t put pencil to paper.”

Schroer spoke at a Public Affairs Meeting Friday morning at the Williamson County Administrative Complex about how the new IMPROVE act will benefit the county. Gov. Bill Haslam signed the bill into law this week, which raises gas taxes by 6 cents and diesel taxes by 10 cents over a three-year period.

The money will help fund a backlog of $10.5 billion in transportation projects that TDOT now has and will see an additional $248 million a year added to the state department’s budget.

Schroer said Friday that a three-year plan will be made public Wednesday, showing what projects will be funded and built.

Mack Hatcher Parkway is a good candidate to be on that list, he said. The city of Franklin has put in $5 million of its own money on the project and all design work is completed.

“It’s a project ready to get started,” he said.

Local businessman Dave Crouch moderated the event. At one point, he pressed Schroer on what other Williamson County projects may be on the three-year plan.

“Any sense besides Mack Hatcher what other priorities may be?” Crouch asked.

“Yeah, we’ll tell you on Wednesday,” Schroer replied.

Mack Hatcher has been sitting in limbo for years awaiting an extension on the parkway from Hillsboro Road to U.S. Highway 96 West, and then from Hwy. 96 eventually to Columbia Avenue, a total of 7.5 additional miles completing a loop around Franklin.

But, for the Spring Hill projects they may have to wait. Schroer said no environmental studies or designs have been done yet and they are still early in the process.

The commissioner is expected to appear at another public event in Franklin on May 8, after the three year plan has been revealed and possibly after the legislature has approved the budget, according to Franklin Tomorrow.

Franklin Tomorrow is hosting Schroer in a FrankTalks presentation at City Hall in the Training Room. The event will kick off with coffee and networking at 9 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Schroer, along with representatives of The TMA Group, will discuss the IMPROVE Act and its impact on Williamson County. The IMPROVE Act raised the fuel tax to provide more money for transportation projects.

The new law allows for local option taxes, to be approved by referendum, to fund transit projects, which is part of the work of The TMA Group.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@springhillhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.