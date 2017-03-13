With St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, police plan extra vigilance

Planning a St. Patrick’s Day celebration this Friday?

Police officers are urging revelers to make sure ther celebrations are safe. A press release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office warns that, “We will be watching.”

According to the announcement, deputies will be working to get impaired drivers off the road. Extra deputies will be on patrol and a sobriety checkpoint is set for Friday, March 17 at Goose Creek Bypass from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“If you will be celebrating with alcohol, don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver. Don’t forget to wear your seatbelt and don’t be distracted by trying to text.”

The penalty for a Driving Under the Influence conviction, first offense, is a minimum 48 hours up to 11 months 29 days. The minimum increases to 7 days if the blood alcohol concentration is .2 percent or higher. In addition, there is a fine from $350 to $1,500, plus a mandatory alcohol and drug addiction fee of $100. The offender also may be ordered to participate in highway litter removal.