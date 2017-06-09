With state law clarified, police move toward use of body cameras

Five Franklin Police Officers begin wearing body cameras this week as a three-part field testing initiative gets under way.

The deployment of the cameras follows the April passage of state law governing the status of body camera footage as public record. Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, and Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, sponsored the legislation, which would exempt body camera footage from public release if it is gathered inside homes where no crime occurred, involves law enforcement interaction with minors, or involves recordings made inside hospitals or mental health facilities.

The Spring Hill Police Department is planning on adding body cameras as well, and has had initial discussions with vendors. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also is in the fact finding stage regarding cameras. Brentwood Police have no plans for body cameras at this time.

“The use of body-worn cameras has become a part of 21st century policing,” Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner said. “As we begin their use, we are mindful of the need to balance their use with the privacy that crime victims and others deserve. We do not cameras to ever become a barrier between us and the people who count on us.”

The five Franklin officers who volunteered to participate in the testing work a variety of shifts and assignments. Testing will include a series of rigorous equipment performance evaluations in a controlled environment and during the officers’ course of duty. Each of the three field testing phases is expected to last about 30 days. Equipment from three different manufacturers is being tested.

Dash cameras have been used in Franklin Police cars since the early 2000s. Body cameras are simply an extension of that existing program. After scheduled field testing concludes, officials will begin the process of acquiring body-worn cameras for all Franklin Police officers.

Brentwood Police Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh said the agency has had dash cameras in all of their marked patrol vehicles since the early ’90s, but body cameras aren’t in the cards.

“We do not have body cameras at this time and don’t have any plans to add them at any time in the near future,” he said.