Woman uses bogus credit cards, tries to buy gift cards

A woman who attempted to purchase several gift cards on March 30 by swiping multiple stolen or cloned credit cards is being sought by the Franklin Police Department.

According to police, the woman did not get away with anything. Point of sale computers declined all of the cards that she tried using.

The woman tried to mass purchase gift cards using the bogus credit cards at three Franklin stores: the Murfreesboro Road Kroger, the Riverside Drive Publix, and the Cool Springs Boulevard Walgreen’s.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information on the woman’s identity. Calls may be anonymous, and can be made to 615-794-4000.