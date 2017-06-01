Wonder Woman Day coming to Brentwood Library this Friday and Saturday

Superheroes are most often found in the pages of comic books or on the screen, but this weekend one of the most famous superheroes of all time is going to be celebrated at the Brentwood Library.

Wonder Woman Day is going to be held this Friday and Saturday at the library in conjunction with the superhero’s new feature film that is released nationwide this weekend.

As part of the fun, the library will be offering several prizes and activities for patrons on those days.

First, is the selfie contest featuring a human-size Wonder Woman cardboard cutout. Visitors are encouraged to have their picture taken with the cutout and then post those selfies to either the library’s Facebook page or twitter handle, @brentwoodreads, with the hashtag #WonderWomanDay. Participants will be entered into a contest for free movie tickets.

Additionally, the first 100 library visitors to ask will be given a free comic book at the circulation desk. Also, there are prizes tied in with certain graphic novels in the library’s collections. If you are lucky enough to check out one of those special graphic novels, you will get a prize.

If you want to look a little more like Wonder Woman, the library will also have dedicated tiara-making and cuff-making stations set up. Other stations will feature puzzles and coloring or drawing activities.

And, of course, people are free to wear costumes.

“We’re telling people they’re welcome to wear costumes or put on little tiaras,” Brentwood Library Community Relations Coordinator John-Michael Pahlavan said.

He added that some library staff will be wearing costumes as well, so if you want to have a chance to see your favorite librarian transformed into a superhero, Friday and Saturday is your chance.