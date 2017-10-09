Woodland Middle School shines at tennis tournament

The Woodland Middle School tennis team has a lot to be proud of after its performance in the Williamson Middle Athletic Association Division 1 tournament, which was held at Crockett Park this past weekend.

The school’s girls tennis team placed 1st in the tournament while the boys team came in 2nd.

Some Woodland students also shone on the individual level. Sixth-grader Conley Raidt won first place in girls singles.

Eighth-grader Jackson Stone came in first place in the boys singles competition.

Finally, Carter Kim, a sixth-grader, and Tanner Wright, an eighth-grader, won first place in boys doubles.

The Woodland Middle school tennis team is coached by Head Coach Len Brosky and Assistant Coach Kevin Ranney.