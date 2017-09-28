Work to rehab 1961 bridges will shut down I-24 through downtown Nashville

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close a portion of I-24 on the downtown interstate loop for a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project for at least four weekends starting this weekend.

The closure is scheduled as follows:

Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 2 at 6 a.m.

The work will require a complete closure of I-24 from the I-40 split east of downtown Nashville to the I-65 split north of downtown Nashville. Traffic will be diverted onto I-65 and I-40. During the closures, drivers should expect congestion on the interstates around downtown Nashville, as well as local routes in the East Nashville area.

TDOT will use its overhead Dynamic Message Signs to direct motorists around the closure. Drivers are advised to be alert and follow the posted directions. Law enforcement officers will be on site in the work zone to provide traffic control as the work is being completed.

During this first weekend closure, crews will demo and replace the eastbound half of the I-24 Spring Street bridge, as well as begin repair and paving work on the Silliman Evans Bridge over the Cumberland River. The work is part of a $28.5 million project to replace the I-24 Oldham Street and Spring Street bridges, as well as make other maintenance improvements along the corridor.

The bridges will be replaced using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) methods, which speed up construction and repair of highways and bridges by allowing short-term, total road or bridge closures to allow crews the space to do their jobs and the ability to work around the clock. This dramatically reduces the time to complete a project and the long-term inconvenience to motorists.

Project information, including detour maps, are available online at www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/ interstate-24-bridge- rehabilitation. Watch the project information video here: