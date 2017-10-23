Workshops will help agencies and nonprofits apply for parks grants

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced on Monday that the 2018 grant cycle for the Local Parks and Recreation Fund, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and the Recreational Trails Program.

TDEC’s Division of Recreational Educational Services will host three workshops across the state on Nov. 28-30 to assist communities interested in the grant application process.

Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grants provide state funding to local governmental agencies for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways and the purchase of land for recreational facilities. Funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas and greenways.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants provide matching grants to states, local governments and state agencies that provide recreation and parks, for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants provide matching grants to state, local, and federal governmental agencies as well as 501(c)3 organizations as long as the land developed is publicly owned. RTP funds may be used for non-routine maintenance and restoration of existing trails, development and rehabilitation trailside or for trailhead facilities such as restrooms, shelters and parking lots, construction of new trails and acquisition of land for recreational trails or corridors.

Those interested in applying for the 2018 grant cycle are encouraged to attend a workshop as grant application criteria has changed as well as the grant application submission being moved to an online application process. Space at each location is limited. To guarantee your seat, register using the link below the grant application workshop you will be attending or contact Tricia Ferguson at (615) 532-0752.

In Middle Tennessee, the workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

Patterson Park Community Center

521 Mercury Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Register online