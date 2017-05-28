WWII Battle of the Bulge veteran recalls time in the war, life back home in Tennessee

PHOTO: Junior Suttle, 94, holds us his WWII dog tags // Photo by Ashley Coker

Junior Suttle, 94, shuffled through an old stack of photos and memorabilia from his days in World War II from a recliner in his Portland home on Wednesday.

Even 70 years removed, his voice still beamed with pride as he recounted the stories behind the faded pieces of paper.

The lifelong Portland resident was not even out of his teen years and barely old enough to vote when he was drafted into the war in 1943. Today, he is 94, but he still tells his war stories as if they happened last week.

The war

Suttle, an artilleryman in the 106th Infantry Division, had a front row seat to the last major German offensive campaign in the western theater. The gruesome killed or wounded about 75,000 Americans and between 80,000 and 100,000 Germans. It is known as the Battle of the Bulge.

“On December 16 in the year 1944 at about 5:30 in the morning, the Germans made an offensive push unbeknownst to us,” Suttle remembered. “We lose two complete infantry regiments, and two battalions of our artillery lost their colors. They wiped them out completely. They were killed, wounded or prisoners of war.”

Suttle escaped the battle unharmed, but he did not make it through without any close calls.

“One night during the Battle of the Bulge, we left at about 1 a.m., trying to move out. They had us cut off, the German Army did. I was driving and there were six boys sitting on each side in the back,” Suttle recalled. “We hadn’t gone very far before the Germans began to shoot at us with machine guns. Tracer bullets at night look just like a stream of fire, and they were hitting all around us. Those boys started praying, and I said, ‘Boys just keep on praying, and I’ll get us through this if I can.’ We got through it. Not a single bullet hit our vehicle. You can’t tell me that a bunch of 19 and 20-year-old boys can’t pray.”

Enemy fire was not the other threat Suttle faced during the war, though. The weather was just as brutal and unforgiving.

“It was snow on the ground and cold, Lord have mercy,” Suttle said. “We lost a lot of our boys with frostbite. They lost fingers, feet, what have you. I was lucky. I got through. I was an old country boy. I wrapped up when the cold weather got there.”

One day during the Battle, Suttle got an unlikely surprise.

“I had a brother, Melvin, that was sent as a replacement to our division in 1944. He was in the infantry, and I was in the artillery. And lo and behold on the 22nd day of December, I talked to him,” Suttle remembered with a smile on his face. “I looked up at the column of soldiers coming toward us, and I asked the boy beside me who they were. He said, ‘That’s the 24th Infantry Regiment,’ and I said, “Lord, that’s the one my brother’s in.’”

When Suttle located his brother, Melvin told him he had not eaten all day. Suttle was able to give him a K-ration he had been keeping in his jacket pocket.

The two bearhugged and returned to their respective outfits.

“That was a really, really big blessing to me, to know that he was alright too,” Suttle said.

After the Battle of Bulge, Suttle was tasked with caring for German prisoners of war at a camp in Heilbronn, Germany. He was finally able to return home and was discharged on December 13, 1945.

Life back home

Suttle came home to his wife, Mildred, and a nine month old son, Ronnie, who was born while he was away.

As he adjusted to life as a civilian and a father, he went to work at DuPont in Old Hickory. Three years later, he left for Portland’s Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, where he worked for 10 years. After leaving there, he served as the proprietor of a service station in Portland for the better part of two decades.

After having three more children and leaving the service station, Suttle went home to work on the farm that he still lives on today.

Suttle worked the land and raised beef cattle on the farm for 32 years, only stopping four years ago because his legs grew too weak to get around like he used to.

Now, he spends most of his day sitting in a recliner in his living room. His youngest daughter, Tammy Whitaker, comes over every afternoon to spend time with him.

“We have to go to VA for the doctor and stuff,” Whitaker said. “He and I usually make those trips together, so we’ve gotten to be big buddies.”

The dynamic duo even traveled to Washington, D.C. in 2005 to see the World War II Memorial. The trip was Suttle’s first time on a plane. Whitaker said he slept the whole way.

“She’s my right arm,” Suttle said of Whitaker. “If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know what I’d do.”

Suttle looks back on his life and service fondly.

“It’s been said that we’re the greatest generation. I’m proud to be a part of that. I’m proud to serve this country,” Suttle said. “I’ve had a good life. I never amounted to much, but I raised my children. We always had something to eat. We’ve enjoyed life.”

Suttle is happy to share about his time in Germany because he knows “it will all be history soon,” as hundreds of WWII veterans pass away every day.

He gets a gleam in his eye when he talks about the four buddies he was particularly close to during the war. He kept in touch with all of them after returning home, through letters, visits and phone calls. He has not heard from any of them in about three years, and he assumes they have passed away.

“I guess I’m the last man standing, so to speak,” he said with a soft chuckle.

Whitaker wants people to hear her father’s story and hopefully, gain more respect for men like him.



“I don’t think the veterans get the respect they deserve,” Whitaker said. “It burns my soul when they say the pledge to the flag and people keep walking and and when they play the national anthem and they keep talking through it. They would not be here on this day if it weren’t for men like my father. I will never be able to express how much gratitude I have.”