Yellow blooms mean Nolensville Buttercup Festival isn’t far

The Annual Buttercup Festival will be returning to the downtown Historic District of Nolensville in April for the 18th year.

Historic District Shoppes will offer sales throughout the day, and the festival will have over 100 artisan vendors lined up from Old Clovercroft Road to the Nolensville Feed Mill from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 8. Food vendors will offer festival/fair food ranging from BBQ, burgers and hot dogs to shrimp and homemade ice cream. Nana’s Diner will also be open and serving food throughout the entire day.

New to 2017 and back from taking a few years’ hiatus are the members of the 46th Tennessee Civil War Re-enactors who will set up camp next to the First United Methodist Church.

Live musical entertainment will take place throughout the day behind the Homeplace Bed & Breakfast. Refer to the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival Facebook page for the map and stage schedule.

The “Little Miss Buttercup” Pageant will take place at 1 p.m. behind Homeplace Bed & Breakfast. Little Miss Buttercup applications can be found on the Nolensville Buttercup Festival Facebook page or at Peacock Lane. The deadline is April 1. Before the pageant begins, one lucky high school senior will be announced as the latest recipient of The Evelyn Bennett Buttercup Scholarship.

‘Sam the Balloon Man’ will also be back this year and A kids area will offer pony rides and a petting zoo for a small fee.

Parking will be available with shuttle service at The Nolensville Elementary School, Nolensville Ball Park, Nolensville Rec Center, Town Hall, and Sunset Church. Drop off and pick-up will be available at The United Methodist Church.

This event would not be possible without the downtown local merchants of Nolensville who will all run sales and specials during the event: The Painted Dragonfly, Peacock Lane, Nolensville Toy Shop, The Tanner House, Three French Hens, The Feed Mill- Amish Goods, The Village Antiques, Roses and Rustics, Nana’s Diner and Shabby Lane.

For more information on this event visit Nolensvillebuttercupfestival.com

Questions? Email: Nolensvillebuttercup@gmail.com