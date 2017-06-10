YMCA’s Firecracker 5K/10K in Brentwood is less than a month away

YMCA of Middle Tennessee

Get on your mark, Middle Tennessee: the YMCA Race Series continues its 2017 season with theAndrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K and 1-mile Luken Kids Fun Run on Tuesday, July 4.

Runners and walkers will kick off their Independence Day with a Maryland Farms tradition at the 19th Annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K. The Luken Kids’ Fun Run begins at 7 a.m. at the Maryland Farms YMCA. The 10K race will follow at 7:30 a.m., with the 5K starting at 7:45 a.m.

Visit the Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K page (http://www.ymcamidtn.org/give/race-series) for additional race information. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, but you will still be able to register at packet pick up at Fleet Feet Brentwood and on race day.

All proceeds from YMCA Race Series events support the Y’s Annual Giving Campaign. All money raised by the campaign supports the Y’s efforts to give everyone in our community, regardless of age, income or background, the opportunity they need to learn, grow and thrive. The Firecracker is on track to raise more than $50,000 so that local Ys can make investments in our kids, our health and our neighbors. To register for any of the YMCA Race Series events or get more information, visit give.ymcamidtn.org and click on the YMCA Race Series link.