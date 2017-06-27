Young golfers tee off at The Grove

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Ten up-and-coming golfers played Tuesday at The Grove for a $13,000 pot with part of their winnings going to support The First Tee of Middle Tennessee.

The Grove is a private community in College Grove, complete with resort-esque living and the Greg Norman Signature Golf Course.

“We did it last year, and it turned out to be a fun event,” Hannah Sleeper, marketing director for The Grove, said.

The players all come from the Web.com tour. The tour is a development tour for the PGA. The small, one-day event was dubbed the “Future Stars Shootout” and played on the Greg Norman Signature Golf Course.

Sleeper said this was the first year that players gave part of their winnings to First Tee, a program to help inner city youth get involved in the game of golf.

She said it was a no-brainer for The Grove to donate to First Tee.

“We’ve had a relationship with First Tee for years,” she said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.