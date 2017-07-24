Young Leaders is assembling 2017 Williamson class for nonprofit leadership

ABOVE: Last year’s Young Leaders Council Williamson County Class graduated on Dec. 15, 2016, after 11 weeks of nonprofit board leadership training. Pictured on front row: Abby Rorex, left, Abby Bass, Michelle Holland and Sara Moreland; middle row: Senton Pojani, left, Rebecca Ozols, Sydney Ball, Lyndi Berrones, Lauren Painter, Rob DeLucas and Anne McGraw; back row: Philip Shepard, left, Hunter Clark, Barry Deans, Brian Brate, Gaines Kergosien, Joey Croom, Jason Price and Kathryn Bailey. Not pictured: Macon Borne and Rachel Layton.

YOUNG LEADERS COUNCIL

Young Leaders Council (YLC), a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that has trained more than 2,500 men and women to effectively participate on the boards of nonprofit agencies for the past 32 years, is now accepting applications for its 2017 Williamson County class.

Partnering with Williamson, Inc. for the fifth year in a row, YLC will provide training to young professionals between the ages of 25-40, who live and/or work in Williamson County and are members of, or work for a company that is a member of, Williamson, Inc.

The training is given in 11 weekly sessions, beginning Oct. 5. Young professionals interested in applying should do so online by Sept. 1 at www.youngleaderscouncil. org/applicants to be eligible for the 2017 class. The participation fee is $500.

Each session, meeting on consecutive Thursdays through Dec. 14, will meet from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Williamson, Inc.’s office in Franklin and will cover board member responsibilities, strategic planning, nonprofit financials, legal responsibilities, conflict resolution, fundraising, and effective meetings, all of which are crucial skills needed for today’s nonprofit leadership roles. The graduates of the program will then serve a one-year internship on a local nonprofit board.

Along with the Williamson County class, more than 150 graduates enter the nonprofit community each year from four other Young Leaders Council classes, including two in Davidson County meeting in the spring and fall, and two in partnership with Junior League of Nashville and the Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University.

In 1985, YLC was created by the Council of Community Services, the HCA Foundation and the United Way to address the need to broaden and strengthen Nashville’s volunteer leadership base.

For additional questions about the program, contact YLC executive director, Diane Hayes, at diane@youngleaderscouncil. org or 615-386-0060.