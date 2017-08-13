Young mother killed in collision with fire truck, GoFundMe created to help family

By ASHLEY COKER

A young mother was killed Thursday when an Arrington fire truck collided with her car in Nolensville.

The accident happened on Nolensville Road, near its intersection with York Road.

Nikki Walden, of Smyrna, was killed in the crash.

Nolensville Road at York Road closed for two hours Friday in order to reconstruct the accident. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

THP and Nolensville Police Department officials were not immediately available for comment.

Walden had three young children named Tristan, Easton and Aralynn.

Walden’s sister-in-law Morgan Leigh Walden created a GoFundMe to assist the family during this time.

“First and most importantly this family needs prayers,” the page reads. “You can never pray enough for Nikki and the people that are left to mourn her death. Nikki was a beautiful and kind young woman who always brightened the room when she entered.”

The page was created Friday, and the family has already raised over half of their $20,000 goal.

“Please remember anything, anything at all, that you could give, it would be a blessing for this family,” the page concluded. “If you can do this, there are lots and lots of hard roads ahead and your support is greatly appreciated.”

As of Sunday at 2:30 p.m., 196 donors had given a total of $10, 580.

Visit the family’s GoFundMe page here to donate or send condolences.