Young Nolensville man trying to raise thousands for kidney transplant

NATIONAL FOUNDATION FOR TRANSPLANTS

In 2010, Nolensville resident Ben Rankin went to the doctor for a routine physical for Boy Scouts camp.

Abnormalities in his bloodwork raised alarm, and further testing revealed he was suffering from chronic kidney disease. Rankin’s family was shocked. Doctors say a kidney transplant is necessary, and Rankin has been placed on the transplant waiting list.

The average kidney transplant costs approximately $335,000. Even with health insurance, he faces significant expenses related to the surgery. For the rest of his life, he will need follow-up care and daily anti-rejection medications, which are critical to his survival.

Rankin, a Belmont University graduate, looks forward to receiving a transplant that will allow him to return to the active life he desires. For fundraising support and guidance, 24-year-old Rankin turned to Memphis-based National Foundation for Transplants (NFT) for assistance. NFT is a nonprofit organization that helps patients raise funds to pay for transplant-related expenses through their community-based fundraising program.

“I know this is a difficult time for Ben and his family,” said Claire Prince, NFT fundraising consultant. “But he’s got a wonderful support system around him. At NFT, we want nothing more than to help him raise the funds he needs to afford his lifesaving treatment and care.”

On Saturday, November 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., volunteers are holding a songwriters’ night and auction fundraiser in Rankin’s honor at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1646 Sunset Road in Brentwood.

There is no fee to attend, although donations will be encouraged at the door. Performers include Mark Alan Springer, Greg Bates, Two Story Road, Joe Robinson, Sean Della Croce and Ryan Harris Brown. There will be bake sale items, barbecue, and drinks available for purchase. A silent and online auction will take place throughout the night. Items include an autographed print from Tony Arata, gift cards and baskets from local businesses, and many items from the Nashville music community including items from Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride and Brett Eldridge. Proceeds from the event will go to the National Foundation for Transplants in honor of Rankin.

If you are unable to attend but wish to make a tax-deductible donation in honor of Rankin, please send a contribution to the NFT Tennessee Transplant Fund, 5350 Poplar Ave., Suite 850, Memphis, TN 38119. Please be sure to write “in honor of Ben Rankin” on the memo line. Secure donations also can be made online at www.transplants.org. Donors should click on “Find an NFT Patient” and search for Rankin.