Youngest players take U10 trophy in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Bodie Raidt age 8 of Brentwood, and his doubles partner Rich LaLance, 9, of Murfreesboro, won the Southern Closed Championship in the U10 division.

The tournament was held at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and is the “Super Bowl of Junior Tennis.” They defeated the #1 and #3 seeds to win the championship.

Bodie finished 5th overall in singles and Rich finished 6th place. They were two of the youngest competitors in the draw – with most players almost 11 years old.

Bodie’s sister Conley Raidt won the U10 singles and doubles titles two years ago. She is currently in Cary, NC competing in the U12 division