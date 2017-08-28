Golf tournament on 9/11 will honor Brentwood police and fire departments

The Nashville Youth for Christ organization will hold its 14th annual Golf Tournament at Brentwood Country Club on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

Given that the tournament will be held on 9/11, organizers sought to honor public safety employees as part of the event.

“Because of the date of our tournament and the fact that Brentwood Country Club has hosted us annually, we feel this is a great opportunity to do something special for those men and women who service and protect us daily,” John Foreman, the tournament chairman, said.

The money that each department raises will go to Brentwood’s Public Safety Employees Trust Fund. That fund provides financial assistance to department members not covered by their normal benefits.

Some of the proceeds from tournament sponsorships will also go to the fund, Laura Foreman, Youth for Christ’s treasurer, said.

The police team is sponsored by the Brentwood Noon Rotary Club while the Brentwood Morning Club sponsors the firefighters’ team. In addition to the competition between the two departments, the tournament will share income raised from the sale of its Patriot Partnership, a $ 1,500 sponsorship which provides two (2) playing spots and a Hole Sponsor sign.

Nashville Youth for Christ, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, was founded in 1944 with Billy Graham as its first employee. YFC today can be found in community centers, high schools, middle schools, juvenile justice centers and in the inner city working with our youth showing them the love of Christ and giving each of them hope for their future. This golf tournament is the annual major fund raising event to support this vital ministry. For more information regarding the ministry, please visit www.nashvilleyfc.org .

There are playing spots available and several different partnership opportunities. If you would like to be involved in the tournament as a player or as a partner, please contact John Foreman, peaceful95@aol.com, or Larry Kain, lkain107137@comcast.net.