Three local high school students awarded Youth Leadership Brentwood scholarships

Photo, from left: Rhea Jaisinghani, Youth Leadership Brentwood Director Lynn Tucker, Sam Christie and Hannah Williams at Williamson, Inc.’s May 3 business luncheon at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.

Three students recently received college scholarships from the Youth Leadership Brentwood program.

Rhea Jaisinghani and Hannah Williams, of Ravenwood High School, and Sam Christie, of Brentwood High School, were awarded the scholarships at the May 3 Williamson Inc. business luncheon.

All three students are university-bound this fall. Jaisinghani is headed for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Williams is going to the University of Alabama and Christie will be attending Miami University in Ohio.

The Williamson County Chamber Foundation sponsors Youth Leadership Brentwood. The non-profit arm of Williamson Inc., awards these scholarships each year to graduates of the program.

The program, which had its first graduating class in 1996, is for sophomores or juniors who attend Brentwood schools. “Participants engage in daylong sessions that include teambuilding exercises, taking a guided bus tour about Brentwood’s history, meeting with government leaders, conducting a mock city commission hearing, getting career tips from business leaders, and learning about community service opportunities in the area,” a Youth leadership Brentwood news release reads.

Youth Leadership Brentwood and Leadership Brentwood for adults are sponsored by a variety of businesses and community groups. Funding for this year’s scholarships came from the Youth Leadership Brentwood Steering Board, the Leadership Brentwood Alumni Association and parents of past graduates of Youth Leadership Brentwood.

Applications for the Class of 2018 Youth Leadership Brentwood program will be available online in August atwww.leadershipbrentwood.com. The program year for the 2018 class will kick off in October. For more information, contact Lynn Tucker, Foundation Director at lynn@williamsonchamber.com.